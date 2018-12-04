Trump wants Kim to know he will fulfil his wishes, says S. Korea

SEOUL : US President Donald Trump wants North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to know that he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, South Korea's President Moon Jae In said on Sunday, a day after meeting Mr Trump at an economic summit in Argentina.

Mr Moon, who is hoping to host Mr Kim soon on the first trip to Seoul by a North Korean leader as agreed earlier this year, said Mr Trump had asked him to pass on a message.

"The message is that President Trump has very favourable views towards Chairman Kim and he likes him," Mr Moon told reporters aboard a flight from Argentina to New Zealand, where he started a three-day state visit on Sunday.

"As such, he asked me to tell Chairman Kim that he wants to implement the rest of their agreement together and he will fulfil Chairman Kim's wishes."

Mr Trump, who met Mr Kim in Singapore in June, said on Saturday that he is likely to meet the North Korean leader for a second time in January or February, with three sites for their meeting under consideration.

"We are getting along very well. We have a good relationship," Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his return from the G-20 summit.

He added that at some point he will invite Mr Kim to the US.

Mr Kim and Mr Trump pledged at their first meeting to work towards denuclearisation, although the two sides have since made little progress agreeing on a timeline or concrete steps.

The White House said in a statement on Saturday after Mr Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that they and Mr Kim will strive "to see a nuclear-free Korean peninsula".

The statement said Mr Xi and Mr Trump "agreed that great progress has been made with respect to North Korea".