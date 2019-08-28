Trump: Will not lose US wealth for ‘dreams’

BIARRITZ, FRANCEUS : President Donald Trump, responding to a question about climate change after skipping a G7 session on the issue, said American wealth is based on energy and he will not jeopardise that for "dreams" and "windmills".

Mr Trump, who in 2017 pulled the United States out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate accord and has described global warming as a "hoax", also sought to portray himself as an environmentalist at a news conference at the close of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

"I feel that the United States has tremendous wealth. The wealth is under its feet. I've made that wealth come alive. ... We are now the No 1 energy producer in the world, and soon it will be by far," Mr Trump told reporters.

"I'm not going to lose that wealth, I'm not going to lose it on dreams, on windmills, which frankly aren't working too well," he added.

The Republican President skipped a session on climate change and biodiversity at the summit, instead holding bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Trump called himself an environmentalist, noting that he had filled out many environmental impact statements as part of his work as a real estate developer.

He said: "I want the cleanest water on Earth. I want the cleanest air on Earth. And that's what we're doing.

"And I'm an environmentalist, a lot of people don't understand that. I have done more environmental impact statements probably than anybody that's... ever been President.