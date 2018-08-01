Trump willing to meet Iranian President

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet with Iran's leader without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying: "If they want to meet, we will meet."

"I'd meet with anybody. I believe in meetings," especially when war is at stake, Mr Trump said at a White House news conference when asked whether he was willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In response, Iran said the way back to talks was for the US to return to the nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that Mr Trump exited in May.

"Respecting the Iranian nation's rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America," Mr Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Mr Rouhani, tweeted yesterday.

Washington aims to force Teheran to end its nuclear programme and its support of militant groups in the Middle East, where Iran is involved in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria.

Iran and other signatories have been working to find a way to salvage the nuclear agreement, even as the US has begun reimposing some sanctions on Iran.