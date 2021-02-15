Trump's acquittal is a reminder that democracy is fragile: Biden

US President Joe Biden described it as a sad chapter in history.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Mr Biden said in a statement issued hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Mr Trump.

"That it (democracy) must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies."

Mr Biden noted that 57 senators - including a record seven Republicans - voted to find Mr Trump guilty, following a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives to impeach the Republican former president.

"While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute.

"Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader (Mitch) McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty' and 'practically and morally responsible for provoking' the violence unleashed on the Capitol," Mr Biden said.

Mr McConnell offered scathing remarks about Mr Trump after the verdict.

"There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," he said.

"The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president."

During the trial, senators viewed graphic video footage of the assault, including scenes of a police officer screaming in pain as he was crushed in a door, the mob chanting "hang Mike Pence" as it hunted the then vice-president.

Mr Trump left office on Jan 20, so impeachment could not be used to remove him from power.

But Democrats had hoped to secure a conviction to hold him responsible for the siege and set the stage for a vote to bar him from serving in public office again.

"The bottom line is that we convinced a big majority in the Senate of our case," said Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead Democratic prosecutor from the House of Representatives.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Republicans' refusal to hold Mr Trump accountable would be remembered "as one of the darkest days and most dishonourable acts in our nation's history".

Mr Trump continues to hold a grip on his party with a right-wing populist appeal and an America First message. He has considered running for president again in 2024.

"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," Mr Trump said in a statement after his acquittal.