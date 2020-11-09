Trump’s chief of staff tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, US media reported late Friday.

Mr Meadows, 61, told people he had the coronavirus after the election, CNN reported.

He first tested positive on Wednesday, a day after the poll, according to the New York Times.

Mr Meadows was part of a crowd in a room at the White House early on Wednesday when Mr Trump spoke to around 150 of his top aides and supporters, the Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Texas became the first state to surpass a million coronavirus cases.