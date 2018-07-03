Trump's lawyer Cohen says he'll fight back if President discredits him

US President Donald Trump's long-time personal lawyer Michael Cohen, in a television interview aired yesterday, declared his loyalty to his family and the US and said he would fight back if the President or his legal team tried to discredit him.

Mr Cohen's comments to ABC News, his first significant remarks to a major media outlet since federal prosecutors in New York raided his home, office and hotel room in April, raised the possibility that he may abandon Mr Trump and cooperate with prosecutors investigating his business dealings.

"I will not be a punching bag as part of anyone's defence strategy," Mr Cohen said in the interview, which was taped during the weekend. "I am not a villain of this story and I will not allow others to try to depict me that way."

Documents and files were seized from Mr Cohen as part of an investigation probing possible collusion between Russia and Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr Cohen has not been charged but made clear his allegiances in the interview.

"My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will," he said. "I put family and country first."