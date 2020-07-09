Trump’s niece describes him as a lying narcissist in her book

Ms Mary Trump's book Too Much And Never Enough will be released on July 14.

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump's niece describes him as a lying narcissist who was shaped by his domineering father, according to excerpts of her memoir published Tuesday.

The White House immediately hit back, describing Ms Mary Trump's Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man as "a book of falsehoods".

The memoir is due out on July 14 amid a legal battle to stop its publication and is already a bestseller on Amazon.

Ms Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, writes that Mr Trump saw "cheating as a way of life," according to The New York Times. She accuses Mr Trump of "hubris and wilful ignorance" stretching back to his younger days.

She alleges that the future US leader paid someone else to take the SAT pre-collegiate exam, helping him get into the University of Pennsylvania's prestigious Wharton business school.

The Times does not explain how she knew.

"The absurd SAT allegation is completely false," said deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews.

The 240-page book says Mr Trump is a product of his "sociopath" father Fred Trump, who created an abusive and traumatic home life, The Washington Post reported.

"(The president) said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child," Ms Matthews said in response.

UNFLATTERING

The memoir is billed as the first unflattering portrayal of Mr Donald Trump by a family insider.

The president's younger brother, Mr Robert Trump, tried to block its publication, arguing that Ms Mary Trump was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement of her grandfather's estate.

Ms Mary Trump is the daughter of Mr Fred Trump Jr, the president's older brother, who died in 1981 from complications related to alcoholism.