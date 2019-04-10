Trump’s pick for Fed, dons ‘armour of God’ against critics

SAN FRANCISCO : Mr Herman Cain, the former pizza chain executive whom US President Donald Trump has picked for a policy seat on the Federal Reserve, said he is being attacked for being a conservative, but that he will put on "the full armour of God" to protect himself.

"Because I ran as a Republican for president and the US Senate, and because I am an outspoken voice of conservatism, an outspoken voice of the Constitution and the laws, I'm being attacked," Mr Cain said in a 30-minute video on Facebook, as he faces vetting for a Fed seat.

He also vented against the US$15 (S$20) minimum wage, socialism and "lunatic liberals".

Mr Cain, who like Mr Trump's other pick for an open seat on the Fed's Board of Governors is a political loyalist to the President, has come under intense scrutiny.

Mr Cain's withdrawal from the 2012 presidential race amid allegations of sexual harassment is among issues that have been brought up.

He has denied the allegations.

He said people have been writing "negative, unfair, insane things" about him and Mr Stephen Moore, the conservative commentator Mr Trump has picked for the other open seat on the Fed's Board of Governors.

He said Mr Moore is probably, like him, undergoing a series of background checks before Mr Trump's official nomination.

"It's almost unbelievable how much information you have to pull, in my case for the last 50 years, that's how long I've been in the workforce," said Mr Cain.

But when critics go on "hack attack", he smiles because he has on his "full armour of God", quoting a verse from the Bible.

Mr Cain said his experience as a director at the Kansas City Fed in the 90s helps qualify him for the position. Unlike positions on the Fed's regional banks, nominations to the Board of Governors require Senate approval.