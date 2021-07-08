Twelve Indian ministers quit as Modi reshuffles Cabinet

Twelve Indian ministers resigned yesterday including the ministers for health, the environment and education, the president's office said.

The resignations form part of a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a catastrophic spike in Covid-19 cases and ahead of important state elections.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan saw particular criticism for the surge in coronavirus cases in April and May.

The Health Service came under severe pressure in many areas with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and drugs.

The others resigning include Mr Prakash Javadekar, Minister for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change as well as Information and Broadcasting, and Heavy Industries.

Mr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister for Education, also quit, according to a press statement from the president's office.

India reported 43,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 30.7 million.