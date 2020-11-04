Twitter, Facebook flag Trump's post on Supreme Court voting decision

SAN FRANCISCO : Twitter and Facebook on Mondayflagged a post by President Donald Trump that called a Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania "very dangerous".

The US apex court last week allowed extended deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, states pivotal to Mr Trump's re-election chances. Voting began yesterday.

The decision let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day (Nov 3) and received up to three days later to be counted.

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one," Mr Trump wrote in his post on both platforms.

"It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!"

Twitter added a disclaimer to Mr Trump's tweet, saying that its content was "disputed" and "might be misleading".

The move was in line with Twitter's "civic integrity policy", a spokesman said.

Twitter's disclaimer included a link to information on how voting by mail is "legal and safe".

Facebook posted a disclaimer saying that voting by mail and voting in person have a "history of trustworthiness" in the US, with voter fraud being extremely rare.

Meanwhile, US TV news networks are preparing for an election like no other, with more voters casting their ballots early and by mail than ever before.

TV networks are facing heightened pressure to report results accurately and without unwarranted speculation.

This will be the first presidential election in which the major TV networks will get data from different providers, raising the potential for divergent perspectives on election night returns.

Fox News and AP are no longer using traditional in-person exit polls, instead relying on online and telephone surveys that aim to reach early and election day voters. Both will combine that survey data with real-time results tabulated by AP to help make projections.