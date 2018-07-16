Twitter suspends two accounts linked to 12 Russians indicted by US

WASHINGTON Social networking site Twitter on Saturday suspended two accounts linked to 12 Russian spies indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

On Friday, a federal grand jury charged the 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democratic computer networks in 2016 in the most detailed US accusation yet that Moscow meddled in the election to help Mr Donald Trump.

Twitter said on Saturday it had suspended the accounts @DCLeaks and @Guccifer_2 that were named in the indictment, which alleges a wide-ranging conspiracy involving sophisticated hacking and staged release of documents.

The indictment alleges that from around June 2016 the conspirators released tens of thousands of stolen e-mails and documents "using fictitious online personas, including 'DCLeaks'and 'Guccifer 2.0.'."

In a statement on Saturday, a Twitter spokesman said: "The accounts have been suspended for being connected to a network of accounts previously suspended for operating in violation of our rules."

Twitter in recent months has purged suspicious user accounts in a bid to prevent the dissemination of fake news and "encourage healthy conversation," the company said this month.