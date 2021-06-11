Two Australian states on Covid alert after infected woman’s road trip

SYDNEY : Two Australian states are on Covid-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband drove from Victoria, the epicentre of the country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales (NSW) and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites en route.

The authorities in NSW and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hot spots. She reportedly visited cafes, a cinema, a pub and thermal baths in NSW.

The couple may face criminal charges for breaching border restrictions. The woman, 44, tested positive once in Queensland, the authorities said late on Wednesday, and her husband has since tested positive.

Queensland state's Health Minister Yvette D'Ath told reporters in Brisbane yesterday that the couple's tests suggested they were likely at the end of their infectious period.

No other cases were reported from the state.

NSW authorities said the pair travelled mostly through regional towns over five days last week.