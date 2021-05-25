Two commuter trains collide in KL, more than 200 passengers injured
KUALA LUMPUR Some 47 commuters suffered severe injuries, while 166 others had minor ones after two commuter trains collided yesterday evening in an underground tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, the police said.
Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said earlier: "The collision took place at the underground LRT track at (Kuala Lumpur City Centre). I was made to understand there were several passengers injured."
One of the trains was empty and the other was filled with passengers, some of whom were "thrown about and fell" on the floor, he said.
"It is understood there are some injuries but no deaths," he said on Twitter, noting that this is a preliminary report of the incident. - THE STAR, THE STRAITS TIMES
