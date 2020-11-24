World

Two dead and several hurt after stabbing at California church

Nov 24, 2020 06:00 am

SAN JOSE: Two people were killed and several injured in a stabbing at a church in San Jose, California, late on Sunday, local authorities said.

The incident took place at the Grace Baptist Church where "unhoused individuals" were brought in to get away from the cold, San Jose Police said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

No services were being held at the time of the attack at Grace Baptist Church, The New York Times reported.

CBS San Francisco said it was able to confirm that there were two crime scenes - one inside the church and the other, outside.

As of press time, the police did not confirm an arrest or provide further information on a motive for the stabbing.

San Jose, a city of a little more than one million people, is in Silicon Valley.

