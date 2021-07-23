Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta: Study

Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine are almost as effective against the Delta variant as they are against the Alpha variant, a study showed.

LONDON: Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed.

Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection.

The study, published in the New England Journal Of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England (PHE) in May about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

MODEST DIFFERENCES

Wednesday's study found that two doses of Pfizer's shot were 88 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, compared with 93.7 per cent against the Alpha variant, broadly the same as previously reported.

Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were 67 per cent effective against the Delta variant, up from 60 per cent originally reported, and 74.5 per cent effective against the Alpha variant, compared with an original estimate of 66 per cent effectiveness.

"Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the Delta variant as compared with the Alpha variant after the receipt of two vaccine doses," PHE researchers wrote in the study.

Data from Israel has estimated lower effectiveness of Pfizer's shot against symptomatic disease, although protection against severe disease remains high.

PHE had previously said that a first dose of either vaccine was around 33 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant.