Two hurt in acid attack in Tokyo subway station, suspect at large

The suspect sprayed sulphuric acid at his victims and is still at large. PHOTO: EPA
Aug 26, 2021 06:00 am

TOKYO Two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station with the attacker still at large, police said yesterday.

The attack took place at Shirokane-Takanawa Station in an upscale part of Tokyo on Tuesday night, while the Paralympics opening ceremony was being held under tight security in the capital.

One of the victims, a businessman, 22, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulphuric acid.

A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly suffered minor burns to her legs.

The middle-aged suspect is still at large, said police, who are patrolling the area to try and find him. - AFP

