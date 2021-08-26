Two hurt in acid attack in Tokyo subway station, suspect at large

The suspect sprayed sulphuric acid at his victims and is still at large.

TOKYO Two people suffered burns in an acid attack at a Tokyo subway station with the attacker still at large, police said yesterday.

The attack took place at Shirokane-Takanawa Station in an upscale part of Tokyo on Tuesday night, while the Paralympics opening ceremony was being held under tight security in the capital.

One of the victims, a businessman, 22, sustained burns to his face after the suspect sprayed liquid at him on an escalator, a police spokesman said.

Public broadcaster NHK said the man was severely injured by the liquid, which it named as sulphuric acid.

A 34-year-old woman also fell and reportedly suffered minor burns to her legs.