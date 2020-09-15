World

Two LA cops critically hurt after gunman shoots them in their car

Footage shows the suspect approaching the parked vehicle on foot and firing with a handgun through the passenger side window before running away. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sep 15, 2020 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES: A gunman shot and critically hurt two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies as they sat in their patrol car late on Saturday in an attack that was captured on video.

Footage of the incident released by the sheriff's department shows the suspect approaching the parked vehicle on foot in the city of Compton and firing with a handgun through the passenger side window before running away.

"The gunman... opened fire without warning or provocation," the department said on Twitter.

Both male and female deputies sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were in critical condition, it said. The suspect remains at large.

US President Donald Trump retweeted the video early on Sunday and wrote: "Animals that must be hit hard!"

Later, he tweeted: "If they die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!" - REUTERS

Philippines' 30cm distancing rule 'risky'

