Two men linked to US anti-govt movement charged in drive-by killing

(Above) Steven Carrillo in a surveillance video taken near where he was arrested for shooting an Oakland courthouse guard. A rifle fitted with silencer that was seized during his arrest

LOS ANGELES Two men inspired by the militant anti-government "boogaloo" movement have been charged in the drive-by killing of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, last month during a night of nearby Black Lives Matter protests, court records showed on Tuesday.

One of the men, US Air Force Sergeant Steven Carrillo, 32, had already been charged with killing a sheriff's deputy in a violent confrontation with law enforcement in California's Santa Cruz Mountains that ended in his arrest on June 6.

On Monday, federal prosecutors charged him with murder in the fatal ambush of Federal Protective Service officer David Patrick Underwood, who was gunned down at his guard post outside Oakland's US courthouse on May 29.

Carrillo also was charged with the attempted murder of a second guard injured in the Oakland attack, which unfolded blocks away from demonstrations and civil unrest over the death of Mr George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minneapolis days earlier.

Carrillo's suspected accomplice, Robert Alvin Justus Jr, 30, was charged with aiding and abetting the Oakland attack. He was arrested, according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case, after confessing to driving the van from which Carrillo opened fire on the two uniformed guards.

Justus was not implicated in the events a week later that led to Carrillo's arrest - a deadly ambush on California sheriff's deputies, an ensuing gun battle with the police and a failed carjacking getaway attempt.

Carrillo was charged last week in state court with one count of murder, eight counts of attempted murder, and various other offences, including the making and detonating of pipe bombs.

Court papers filed in the case linked both men with the far-right boogaloo ideology whose followers see the US government as an enemy bent on confiscating the guns they need in the event of civil war, a violent uprising or collapse of society.

The FBI affidavit said Carrillo appeared to have used his own blood to scrawl the word "BOOG" - shorthand for boogaloo - and the phrase "I became unreasonable" on the hood of a car he sought to hijack before he was apprehended near the central California town of Ben Lomond. - REUTERS