Two shots of vaccine effective against Covid-19 variant B16172

LONDON: A double dose of Covid-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday.

Britain's Health Secretary said the data was ground-breaking, and he was increasingly hopeful the government would be able to lift more Covid-19 restrictions next month.

A study by Public Health England (PHE) found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 88 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the B16172 variant two weeks after the second dose.

That compared with 93 per cent effectiveness against the B117 "Kent" strain, which is Britain's dominant Covid-19 variant.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were 60 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from the B16172 variant compared with 66 per cent effectiveness against the Kent variant, PHE said.

"I am increasingly confident that we are on track for the road map because this data shows that the vaccine, after two doses, works just as effectively (against the variant from India)," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told broadcasters.

Under the government's plans, a lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions is due to take place from June 21.

NEW CHALLENGE

Britain has rushed out Europe's fastest vaccination programme so far, but it has faced a new challenge from the spread of the variant first found in India.

Data published on Saturday showed new Covid-19 cases reported in Britain rose by 10.5 per cent in the seven days to Saturday although it remained a fraction of levels seen earlier this year.

PHE said a first dose of both vaccines was 33 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from B16172 after three weeks, lower than its 50 per cent effectiveness against B117.