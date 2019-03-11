Two Singaporeans among 52 arrested in Malaysia nightclub raid

Two Singaporeans were among 52 people nabbed when police raided a nightclub at Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, early yesterday morning.

The 2.45am raid was conducted at the same nightclub that saw a grenade attack in 2014 that killed a car jockey and injured 12 others, reported The Star Online.

Police chief Comm Mazlan Lazim said the Singaporeans and two other men were found in a room with bottles of drink which contained drugs.

"They were with four Chinese national GROs (guest relations officers) at the time when our K9 unit detected the drugs in the nightclub," he told reporters after the raid.

He said police tested 81 people aged between 20 and 50, with 37 of them, including nine women, testing positive for drugs.

"We also arrested 15 GROs, 10 of them from China and five from Vietnam, during the raid," he said.

All those detained were taken to the police headquarters for further action.