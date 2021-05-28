Two Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines more than 70% effective: Study

BEIJING Two Covid-19 vaccines from China's Sinopharm showed more than 70 per cent efficacy against symptomatic cases, but it remains unclear how much protection they provide against severe or asymptomatic cases, according to the first detailed results of a large late-stage study that was made public.

A vaccine developed by a Wuhan-based subsidiary of Sinopharm was 72.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19 at least two weeks after second injection, based on interim results, the peer- reviewed study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed.

Another vaccine developed by a Beijing-based institute linked to Sinopharm, which this month obtained emergency use approval by the World Health Organisation, showed a 78.1 per cent efficacy, the paper said.

The trial involved more than 40,000 participants.