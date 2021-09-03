Two-year-old among seven dead as flash floods hit New York

New York City police officers carrying a disabled man out of a flooded basement.

NEW YORK: At least seven people died in New York City on Wednesday night as flash floods and record-breaking rainfall swept through the area, police sources said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio have declared a state of emergency as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused massive flooding in America's financial and cultural capital.

Mr de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a "historic weather event".

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in New York City for the first time. The seven who died included a two-year-old boy.

Local media reported that people had been trapped in their basements as the storm sent water surging through the city.

SUSPENDED

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday as torrential rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes hit parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, CNN reported earlier.

Social media images showed water gushing over New York City's subway platforms and trains.

First responders evacuated people from the subway system, the acting chair and chief executive of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

Mr de Blasio urged people to stay home.

"Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done.

"If you are thinking of going outside, don't. Stay off the subways.