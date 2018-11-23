Tycoon Carlos Ghosn goes from cars to prison bars

TOKYO: A solitary cell, 30 minutes of daily exercise and two baths a week: Mr Carlos Ghosn's new routine is a world away from the lavish parties the millionaire tycoon once enjoyed.

The 64-year-old auto industry titan has been arrested over serious financial misconduct and is being questioned at the concrete 12-storey Tokyo Detention Centre, which also houses convicted criminals and death-row inmates.

While it is impossible to know Mr Ghosn's exact surroundings, lawyers who have made several visits there to clients as well as former detainees paint a picture of an austere facility where solitude is the biggest enemy.

Veteran lawyer Yoshiro Ito said the barren rooms have nothing but a bed, toilet and handle-less door with an iron-barred window.

Detainees follow a strict routine. Wake-up call is shortly before 7am and lights out at 9pm. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are provided. For an extra charge, inmates can order additional food from pre-approved options.

They can have half an hour of physical exercise and can take a bath twice a week.

"You can wear your own clothing but ties, strings and belts are taken away to prevent suicide," said Mr Ito.

Generally, high-profile detainees are kept away from other inmates, with the cells either side and in front left vacant.

Mr Takafumi Horie, the founder of Internet company Livedoor, was once detained at the centre and said the toughest part was "not being able to talk to people".

He remembered being "extremely lonely".

"There was a guard who spoke to me through a small hole on the door and said he would talk to me for a short while...

"Honestly, I cried," said Mr Horie in his book Tettei Kosen (Total Resistance).

Mr Horie said there was no track of time in the cell. The clock was removed as "some people try to commit suicide or harm themselves by using plastic or glass covering the clock".