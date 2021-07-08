UAE man first to test positive on arrival in Phuket Sandbox scheme

PHUKET: A United Arab Emirates national became the first person travelling under the Phuket Sandbox scheme to test positive for Covid-19.

The man took a Covid-19 test on arrival as required by the scheme. He then checked into his hotel and was told he had tested positive. He was not allowed to leave the hotel room and was taken directly to hospital, an official said.

Under the Sandbox scheme, tourists who can verify they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly to Phuket. They have to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and wait in their hotel rooms until the results arrive.