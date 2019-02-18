UK finance minister forced to axe trip to China: Reports

LONDON: Britain's Finance Minister Philip Hammond has reportedly been forced to cancel a trip to China next week after plans to send a new aircraft carrier to the Pacific angered Beijing.

Mr Hammond was set to visit China for trade talks but has axed the trip after Beijing reacted angrily this week to news of the warship's planned deployment, according to British media reports.

Although the visit was never formally announced by London, it had been under preparation for "many weeks", the Financial Times (FT) said.

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said last week the first operational mission of Britain's new £3.1 billion (S$5.4 billion) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth would include the Pacific region.

INTERNATIONAL ORDER

In his speech, he said adversaries were challenging "the rules-based international order" while noting that "China is developing its modern military capability and its commercial power".

The comments reportedly provoked anger in Beijing as well as consternation in British government departments eager to foster closer relations with China.

Mr Hammond had been expected to meet Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua but that was cancelled following Mr Williamson's speech.

Meanwhile diplomatic sources told the BBC the Chinese had made it clear "it is not going to happen for now".