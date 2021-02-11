UK finds more coronavirus variants, including one that is ‘of concern’

LONDON: Two new Covid-19 variants, one of which has been classified as a "concern", have been identified in England with some similarities to the South African and Brazilian variants, a government advisory scientific committee said on Tuesday.

One of the new variants, first identified in Bristol, has been designated a "variant of concern", by the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

The other, first identified in Liverpool, has been designated as a "variant under investigation" by the group.

Britain on Tuesday announced tough measures to curb the spread of coronavirus variants from abroad, including steep fines and even jail time for those who break the rules.

The country has been one of the worst affected with some 113,000 deaths.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament that British or Irish residents arriving from 33 countries deemed high risk of new variants will have to stay in one of 16 designated hotels in England.

Travellers will have to stay in their rooms, have meals delivered to them and pay out of their own pocket a cost of £1,750 (S$3,200).

High-risk countries include South Africa and all South American nations. All travel from there is currently banned for non-British residents.

Anyone refusing to take tests risks a fine of between £1,000 and £2,000, while those who do not self-isolate could have to pay between £5,000 and £10,000.

Travellers found to have given false information about being in a "red list" country could receive up to 10 years in prison.

RISK

"People who flout these rules are putting us all at risk," Mr Hancock said.

"Passenger carriers will have a duty in law to make sure that passengers have signed up for these new arrangements before they travel and will be fined if they don't."

The restrictions will be eased "as practicable and as soon as is safe", he added.

The government has so far reserved 4,600 rooms for hotel quarantine under the programme and will book more if necessary.