UK PM faces double trouble in looming Brexit showdown

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a fight on two fronts this week, battling to convince her ministers and Brussels as Brexit talks come to a crunch.

She must see off the threat of a cabinet mutiny and then try to overcome the divorce negotiations logjam at a summit in Brussels - though a breakthrough still seems elusive.

Time is running out on Britain's EU exit talks.

With Britain set to leave the bloc at the end of March next year, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker is demanding "substantial progress" this week, specifically on the issue of the UK border with the Republic of Ireland.

EU President Donald Tusk has described the summit starting on Wednesday as a "moment of truth" in the talks.

The hard work starts for Mrs May tomorrow when she will deal with the Irish border issue, amid speculation that more ministers could quit if the PM ploughs on with her proposals.

Neither London, Dublin nor Brussels wants to see checks on the border between the UK's Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic - but the problem persists of finding a way to square that with Mrs May's desire to leave the European single market and the customs union.

Britain has proposed that it temporarily continue to follow EU customs rules - the so-called "backstop" arrangement - after Brexit as a fall-back option to keep the border open, until a wider trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for checks.

The EU's suggestion would see Northern Ireland remain aligned with Brussels' rules, varying from the rest of the UK.

The plans have infuriated the pro-Brexit core of Mrs May's centre-right Conservative Party and her Northern Irish allies in the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) .

For a thin parliamentary majority, the minority Conservative government relies on the DUP, Northern Ireland's biggest party.

The DUP is pro-UK, pro-Brexit and opposed to any moves that could put distance between Northern Ireland and the British mainland. And it has threatened to vote down the British government's budget if Mrs May gives way to Brussels.

Writing on Saturday in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, DUP leader Arlene Foster said they were not simply "flexing muscle" for the sake of it.

"This backstop arrangement would not be temporary. It would be the permanent annexation of Northern Ireland away from the rest of the United Kingdom," she wrote.

Mrs May must not accept "a dodgy deal foisted on her by others", she added.

Meanwhile leading Conservative eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said there were 39 like-minded Conservative MPs who "will not turn" from opposing the current plans.