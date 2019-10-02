UK PM Johnson says misconduct claims are an anti-Brexit plot

British PM Boris Johnson said he did not have an improper relationship with a US businesswoman.

MANCHESTER: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday there had been no impropriety in his relationship with a US businesswoman, which is now subject to a possible misconduct investigation.

The government of London said last Friday it had referred Mr Johnson to Britain's police watchdog for potential investigation over allegations of misconduct involving tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri while he was mayor of London.

"I can tell you there was no impropriety as far as I'm concerned," Mr Johnson said, when asked about the allegations on LBC radio station.

Asked why the allegations had surfaced, he linked them to those who wanted to stop him from delivering Brexit.

"I think there's a very good reason, and that is I've been tasked, one way or the other, to get Brexit done by Oct 31, and there are quite a lot of well meaning and highly intelligent people who basically think that would be something they don't want to see," he said.

"And I think there is a concerted effort to frustrate Brexit."

Mr Johnson also spoke about his character.

He said he was still a "generous-hearted" person, responding to a question about whether the pressure of Brexit and the country's top job had changed his personality.

"All those who wish to see, as it were, a return of the old, generous-hearted, loving, caring mayor of London, that person has not gone away," he told the BBC.

"But we are in a position where the only way ... we can unite our country again is to get Brexit done."

Mr Johnson has been criticised, including by his own sister, for the language he has used while debating Brexit in Parliament and elsewhere.

NEW PROPOSALS

He also said yesterday Britain will give the European Union new proposals for a Brexit deal "shortly" but rejected reports it would see customs posts along the Irish border.

With Britain due to leave the EU on Oct 31, Mr Johnson is racing for an agreement to avoid yet another delay. But the bloc's leaders have complained they have yet to see a concrete alternative to the current divorce deal.