UK PM May offers lawmakers vote on Brexit delay or no-deal exit

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday offered lawmakers the chance to vote on whether to delay Brexit or go for a potentially disorderly no-deal exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce deal fails.

Opening up the possibility of taking a no-deal off the table marks one of the biggest turning points in Britain's Brexit crisis since the shock 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

After the Parliament voted against her deal in January, Mrs May has repeatedly tried to use the threat of a potential no-deal Brexit to get concessions out of the EU. But British lawmakers, worried that Mrs May risks thrusting the world's fifth largest economy into a crisis, have threatened to usurp control of Brexit from the government in votes last week.

Speaking to Parliament yesterday, Mrs May said if she fails to get approval of her deal by March 12, then lawmakers would be given a vote on March 13 on leaving without a deal.

If they reject that option, then lawmakers would have a vote on March 14 on a motion requesting a "short, limited extension" Brexit delay.

"The UK will only leave without a deal on March 29 if there is explicit consent in the House for that outcome," Mrs May said.

"An extension cannot take no-deal off the table."