UK PM May pins hopes on final Brexit vote in June

May 17, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON: Mrs Theresa May's Brexit minister said on Wednesday that her EU withdrawal deal would be "dead" if parliament rejects it for a fourth time next month, after the British premier set the date for what could be the final act of her leadership.

MPs will vote on legislation to implement the Brexit deal in the week starting June 3, with the aim of getting Britain out of the European Union by the end of July.

But the main opposition Labour party said it will not support the bill without concessions, which have yet to be agreed despite six weeks of talks.

Mrs May's Northern Irish allies meanwhile repeated demands for changes to the divorce text, and opposition remains entrenched among many members of her own Conservative party. - AFP

