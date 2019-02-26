UK PM May signals she wants to stay on

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, EGYPT Mrs Theresa May signalled on Sunday she wanted to press on as prime minister, saying there was more to do to fulfil her promise when she took office to make Britain work "for every one of us".

She told the Conservatives in December that she would not lead the party into the next election, part of a message to ease concerns among her lawmakers before they mounted, and then lost, a no confidence vote against her.

But she has so far refused to give a date for her departure, and despite reports some of her ministers want her to step down after local elections in May, she said she wanted to pursue not only Brexit, but what she called her "domestic agenda".

KEY DECISIONS

"I was very clear in December with the Conservative Party... my job is not only about delivering Brexit, there's a domestic agenda that I am delivering on," she told reporters before arriving in Egypt for a summit.

"It reflects what I said... when I became prime minister. That's why we've been making key decisions, like the extra money for the National Health Service..."

As Mrs May struggles to get her deal to leave the European Union through a deeply divided parliament, her handling of Brexit talks has been criticised by all sides.

Last week, three Conservative lawmakers quit the party over what they described as the government's "disastrous handling of Brexit".

Even if the divorce deal is approved, Britain will start talks with the EU about their future trading relationship.