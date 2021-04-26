UK PM paid for flat’s renovation, did not plan to get donors: Minister

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) with Mr Dominic Cummings, who stepped down as his chief aide in December.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally covered the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street flat, a minister said, seeking to quash claims by Mr Johnson's former top adviser that the prime minister had planned to get donors to pay for it secretly.

"What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," Ms Liz Truss, Britain's trade minister, told BBC television yesterday.

Mr Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's key adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before a bust-up last year, said on Friday that Johnson wanted donors to secretly pay for the renovation and that he told the prime minister the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal".

Johnson's office has said the government had followed the rules over the refurbishment.

But the opposition Labour Party is calling for an investigation into how Mr Johnson funded the refurbishment.

It also wants a broader independent commission to look into ethics and standards in government after a lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron .

Ms Truss declined to comment yesterday when asked if a donor initially paid for the refurbishment which Mr Johnson then repaid the donor.

"What I agree with is that the prime minister has met the costs, that everything will be declared in line (with the rules)... ," she said.