UK PM referred to police watchdog

LONDON: The government of London said it had referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Britain's police watchdog for potential investigation over allegations of misconduct involving a US businesswoman while he was mayor of London.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) said on Friday it had referred a "conduct matter" concerning Mr Johnson to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates complaints connected to the police.

The matter has been referred to the police watchdog because Mr Johnson was head of the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, a role equivalent to a police commissioner, during his 2008-2016 term as mayor.

The referral follows allegations, first reported by The Sunday Times, that when Mr Johnson was mayor, he failed to declare close personal links to tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public business funding and places on official trade trips.

Asked about the referral, Mr Johnson's spokesman told Reuters: "The Prime Minister as mayor of London did a huge amount of work when selling our capital city around the world, beating the drum for London and the UK.

"Everything was done with propriety and in the normal way," he added.

Under the referral, the authority will try to determine whether there are grounds for a full investigation that could lead to criminal charges of misconduct in public office.

The GLA said in a statement: "The Monitoring Officer of the GLA has today recorded a 'conduct matter' against Boris Johnson and referred him to the Independent Office for Police Conduct so it can assess whether or not it is necessary to investigate the former Mayor of London for the criminal offence of misconduct in public office."

It said the action had been taken in accordance with the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, the GLA said: "Subject to any explanation provided by you, these matters give rise to a suggestion that there has been a failure to safeguard the public purse and if so that amounts to a significant breach of public trust.

"These are the ingredients of the offence of misconduct in a public office," said the letter from the office of the authority's monitoring officer, which was made public.

TRADE MISSION

The letter said Innotech, Ms Arcuri's then company, received £11,500 (S$19,500) from London & Partners, the mayor's promotional agency, for two events in 2013 and 2014.

She attended a trade mission to Singapore and Malaysia in 2014 through Playbox, one of her companies, even though an initial application through Innotech had been declined.