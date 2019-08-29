UK PM says Parliament will re-open just 2 weeks before Brexit

LONDON British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to limit Parliament's opportunity to derail Brexit by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and EU exit day on Oct 31, infuriating opponents who accused him of leading a "very British coup".

In his boldest move yet to take the country out of the European Union with or without a divorce deal, Mr Johnson said he would set Oct 14 for the Queen's Speech - the formal state opening of a new session of Parliament that is preceded by a suspension of the House of Commons.

That would effectively shut parliament from mid-September for around a month. Raising the stakes in the constitutional crisis gripping Britain, it could also force Mr Johnson's opponents to up their own game by calling a no-confidence vote in the government, potentially leading to an election.

The Church of England said a chaotic EU exit would hurt the poor and fail to bring reconciliation or peace in a fractured country.

Asked in a broadcast interview if he was trying to block politicians from delaying Britain's departure from the EU, Mr Johnson replied: "That is completely untrue."

The move provoked outrage among Mr Johnson's opponents and even some senior politicians in his own Conservative Party.

"Make no mistake, this is a very British coup," Mr John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the opposition Labour Party, said.

"Whatever one's views on Brexit, once you allow a prime minister to prevent the full and free operation of our democratic institutions you are on a very precarious path."

On Tuesday, the leaders of Britain's opposition parties had agreed to seek to use parliamentary procedure to force Mr Johnson to ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit beyond Oct 31.

But with the prime minister finally showing his hand, they may try to bring him down instead.