UK PM's ex-aide: Govt had no lockdown plan when Covid first spread

LONDON : The British government failed the public by not having adequate planning in place for the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser and Brexit architect Dominic Cummings told lawmakers yesterday.

Mr Cummings, who stepped down last December, apologised for the inadequate response to the crisis when it emerged early last year. Covid-19 has claimed nearly 128,000 lives in Britain, the fifth highest official death toll in the world.

"The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this," Mr Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

He accused Mr Johnson of playing down the threat, saying the Prime Minister regarded it as just another scare story and offered to be injected with Covid-19 live on television.

"The basic thought was that in February, the Prime Minister regarded this as just a scare story... he described it as the new swine flu," Mr Cummings said.

Then, as things got worse, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson was told on March 14 last year that he needed to implement a lockdown. But the government did not have a plan.

"On the 14th, we said to the Prime Minister: 'You are going to have to lockdown' - but there is no lockdown plan, it doesn't exist," Mr Cummings said.

He quoted former deputy Cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara, as saying "we are absolutely f*****... I think we're going to kill thousands of people".

Mr Johnson announced a lockdown on March 23.

TRULY SORRY

Mr Johnson said yesterday he took full responsibility for "everything that has happened".

He said: "As I've said before... I am truly sorry for the suffering... But I maintain my point that the government acted throughout with the intention to save life and protect the NHS (National Health Service) and in accordance with the best scientific advice. That was exactly what we did."

Mr Cummings also said Health Minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying during meetings on Covid-19.