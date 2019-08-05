UK PM's top aide says UK lawmakers can’t stop no-deal Brexit

Mr Dominic Cummings was one of the main architects of 'Vote Leave' campaign in 2016.

LONDON Lawmakers will be unable to stop a no-deal Brexit on Oct 31 by bringing down Britain's government in a vote of no confidence next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide has said, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

Mr Dominic Cummings, one of architects of the 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, told ministers that Mr Johnson could schedule a general election after the Oct 31 Brexit deadline if he loses a vote of no confidence in Parliament, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Mr Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 with or without a deal but has a working majority of just one after his Conservative Party lost a parliamentary seat on Friday.

Some of his lawmakers have hinted they would vote against him to prevent a no-deal Brexit - a prospect that has sent the British pound to 30-month lows over the last few days.

Lawmakers are unable to table a motion of no confidence before next month because the House of Commons is in recess until Sept 3.

"(Lawmakers) don't realise that if there is a no-confidence vote in September or October, we'll call an election for after the 31st and leave anyway," Mr Cummings was quoted by one of the Sunday Telegraph's sources as saying.

But the health policy chief for the main opposition Labour Party said there will be opportunities for lawmakers to stop Britain from leaving the EU without a deal.