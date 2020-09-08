UK police nab man over Birmingham stabbings that left one dead, 7 hurt

Images from CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police showing a man in central Birmingham sought by the police for multiple stabbing incidents.

LONDON: British police said yesterday they arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a series of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham.

A man, 23, died and another man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, are in critical condition. Five others were less seriously injured.

The 27-year-old suspect was detained in the Selly Oak area of the city at 4am, West Midlands police said.

Detectives said the stabbings, which took place in four locations over two hours, were linked but appeared to be random and were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism.