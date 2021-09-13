UK to scrap vaccine passport plan, unveil winter Covid strategy

LONDON: Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid said he did not anticipate more lockdowns and that vaccine passports would not be introduced in England, as the government depends instead on vaccines and testing to defend the public.

"Now that we are entering autumn and winter ... the Prime Minister this week will be setting out our plans to manage Covid over the coming few months and in that we will be making it clear that our vaccine programme is working," Mr Javid told Sky News.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out his plans to manage the pandemic in the winter months.

Mr Javid told the BBC he was not "anticipating any more lockdowns" but would not take the measure off the table. He added that the government would not go ahead with vaccine passports to allow people to attend mass events and he wanted to "get rid of" polymerase chain reaction tests for travellers as soon as possible.

Mr Javid said the government would remain "cautious", but "the vaccine programme, our testing programme, our surveillance programme, the new treatments ... this is all our wall of defence and while there is a lot of virus around, it is working".

Mr Michael Kill, the chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association said he hoped businesses would be able to "start to rebuild a sector that has consistently been at the sharp end of this pandemic".