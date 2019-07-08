UK's top envoy in US says Trump, administration inept: Report

President Donald Trump was 'dazzled' by his recent visit to the UK, according to the leaked memo.

LONDON Britain's Ambassador to the US has described President Donald Trump and his administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional", according to leaked diplomatic memos published by the Mail on Sunday.

Ambassador Kim Darroch reportedly said Mr Trump's presidency could "crash and burn" and "end in disgrace", in the cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain seen by the newspaper.

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Mr Darroch allegedly wrote in one dispatch.

The paper said the most damning comments by Mr Darroch described Mr Trump, who was received by Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to Britain just last month, as "insecure" and "incompetent".

A memo sent following the controversial visit said the US President and his team had been "dazzled" by the visit but warned Britain might not remain "flavour of the month" because "this is still the land of America First".

He reportedly wrote that the "vicious infighting and chaos" inside the White House - widely reported in the US but dismissed by Mr Trump as "fake news" - was "mostly true". Mr Darroch is one of Britain's most experienced diplomats whose posting in Washington, DC, began in January 2016, prior to Mr Trump winning the presidency.

The Mail on Sunday said the memos, likely leaked by someone within Britain's sprawling civil service, cover a period beginning in 2017.

In one of the most recent reported dispatches filed on June 22, Mr Darroch criticised Mr Trump's fraught foreign policy on Iran, which has prompted fears in global capitals of a military conflict, as "incoherent" and "chaotic".

He allegedly said the President's assertion, that he called off retaliatory missile strikes against the Iranian regime after a US drone was shot down because it risked killing 150 Iranians, "doesn't stand up".