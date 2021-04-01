World

Umno Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers agree to stay: Muhyiddin

Apr 01, 2021 06:00 am

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers from Umno have agreed not to relinquish their posts, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.

He said this was the agreement reached after a meeting between him and the ministers on Monday.

The move followed Umno's decision at its annual assembly last weekend to sever ties with Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and to contest the upcoming general election without the Perikatan Nasional coalition headed by Bersatu.

There are nine Umno Members of Parliament who are full Cabinet ministers, and another eight who are deputy ministers.

PM Muhyiddin said: "I have advised them to stay in the Cabinet. This is for the interest of the people and the country... an agreement has been reached in which all Umno ministers will continue to remain." - THE STAR

