Umno Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers agree to stay: Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers from Umno have agreed not to relinquish their posts, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday.

He said this was the agreement reached after a meeting between him and the ministers on Monday.

The move followed Umno's decision at its annual assembly last weekend to sever ties with Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and to contest the upcoming general election without the Perikatan Nasional coalition headed by Bersatu.

There are nine Umno Members of Parliament who are full Cabinet ministers, and another eight who are deputy ministers.