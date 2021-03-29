Umno can withdraw support for Malaysia govt any time it sees fit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's biggest political party and key ruling coalition ally, Umno, has given its supreme council the mandate to withdraw support for the Perikatan Nasional government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at any time it sees fit.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was the indication the party leadership had received from its general assembly yesterday if the general election was not forthcoming.

"If what I observe is right, please stand up and show your support.

"Let the permanent chairman put this on record," he said.

He said the 1,110 delegates who attended the assembly physically stood up and voiced their support.

Mr Zahid believed that when the party makes the call, all Umno ministers, deputy ministers and chairmen of government-linked companies would fully support the decision and resign.

DIVISIONS

"This is what the divisions will take back.

"Let our members know the situation," he said.

He hit out at an unnamed minister who was not present, saying he would not have a Cabinet post if not for Umno.

"He was given a cushy job but he has backstabbed Umno. This is the work of a parasite," he said.

Mr Zahid, however, said he believed other Umno leaders were loyal and would carry on the party's aspirations without turning their backs on Umno.

He also said Umno will strengthen syariah law if it wins a two-thirds majority in the next general election.

"When we secure two-thirds majority support in Parliament later, (we will) amend the constitution to ensure our syariah law system is strengthened," he said.