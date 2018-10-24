Umno chief: Palu quake was ‘God’s punishment’

KUALA LUMPUR It is possible that the nation will face God's wrath due to the actions of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, said opposition leader and Umno president Ahmad Zahid.

"If we look at the situation in Malaysia, we are concerned over the incident of earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, recently, where it is believed more than 1,000 of them were involved in such activities.

"But the whole area was destroyed as part of God's punishment."

In reply, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the government's stand on LGBT culture was clear - it was not accepted, but the government would use different approaches to address it.

"As Muslims, we believe that any calamity that took place happened naturally with the approval from God," Dr Mujahid said.

"In the issue of LGBT, although it is a problem here, it is still under control.

"I don't think that it is as simple as that - that if we do something, we will earn God's wrath."

Ministers were quick to criticise Dr Zahid. Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh said corruption, not LGBT, was the "biggest social ill and immoral activity" in Malaysia.