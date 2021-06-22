Umno chief says Malaysian Parliament must reconvene in two weeks

PETALING JAYA The Malaysian government must reconvene Parliament within two weeks, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned yesterday.

He said his party - the biggest in Malaysia's ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government - supported the views of Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah and state rulers, who have called for Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible and for the emergency to end by Aug 1.

"The failure of the government to carry out those views can be considered as disloyalty and showing disrespect towards the Malay royal institutions," he said.

Dr Ahmad Zahid, who is MP for Bagan Datuk, said that similar to what has been expressed to the King, Umno viewed Parliament as an institution where issues and hopes of the people facing difficulties during the Covid-19 pandemic are raised.

He added that it would also ensure accountability in government administrative matters.

At its general assembly in March, Umno gave its supreme council the mandate to withdraw support for the PN government at any time it sees fit. Umno has 14 ministers and deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

Dr Ahmad Zahid had said this was the indication the party leadership received from the general assembly if a general election was not forthcoming.