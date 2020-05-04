Umno chief's daughter and husband to be charged for breaching curbs

Ms Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid (right) and her husband, Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff (left), came under fire after they went to Putrajaya to visit Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Dr Zulkifli Mohamad (centre).

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA: The daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and her husband are scheduled to be charged today for breaching Malaysia's movement control order (MCO). Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed confirmed this yesterday.

Ms Nurul Hidayah Ahmad Zahid and her husband Saiful Nizam Mohd Yusoff received flak from the public after posting a picture of themselves in Putrajaya during the stay-at-home order.

Commissioner Huzir said on Saturday that the CID's special investigations unit initially opened an investigation paper over the alleged MCO violation.

"Our investigations revealed Nurul Hidayah uploaded a picture on her Instagram," he said.

The caption accompanying the picture said after she "was done" with meeting the Religious Affairs Minister, she proceeded to meet Deputy Environment Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad, whom she described as "a dear friend to our family" as he was her father's former political aide.

"We investigated the case (as) a negligent act that could spread an infectious disease as well as movement without permission."

Under the MCO, members of the public can only leave their homes for grocery runs, or to buy medicine or food.

Some of the curbs will be eased today.

Sports activities that involve 10 or fewer people, such as running, badminton and cycling, will be allowed. Restaurants will also be allowed to reopen but strict social distancing measures will have to be maintained.

Malaysia will allow the majority of businesses to resume operations from today but religious activities, large gatherings and businesses that involve close contact, such as cinemas and nightclubs, will stay shuttered. Schools and universities will also remain closed.

Malaysia reported 122 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, taking the total to 6,298 infections.

The Health Ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 105.

Thailand eased curbs yesterday. It has reported new Covid-19 infections in the single digits each day over the last week, with three cases yesterday and no deaths.

Places that can open include restaurants, hair salons, parks, markets and open-air sports venues such as golf courses.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines climbed to 9,223 after the Health Department reported 295 new infections yesterday. The ministry also recorded four more deaths, bringing the tally of fatalities to 607.