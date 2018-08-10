Umno MP Khairy lodges police report over Finance Minister's claim

PETALING JAYA: Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin has lodged a police report over Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng's claim that the previous Barisan Nasional government had stolen RM18 billion (S$6 billion) in GST refund claims.

Mr Khairy arrived at the Sentul police headquarters at 2pm yesterday to lodge the report, The Star reported.

"He (Mr Lim) alleged that the previous government had robbed RM18billion in GST refunds.

"This implies that a crime has been committed and when I asked the Finance Minister if any action would be taken, he said an internal investigation would be carried out.

"I don't think that is sufficient, which is why I lodged a report with the police today.

"I will lodge a report with the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) tomorrow," Mr Khairy said.

On Wednesday, Mr Lim claimed some RM18 billion of the RM19.4 billion in input tax credit (refunds) under the GST system since 2015 had been "robbed" by the previous Barisan Nasional administration.

In another development, an Umno leader has said that the party must forge ahead without ex-president Najib Razak, as his corruption cases would cloud the plan to renew the opposition party.

Umno's secretary-general Annuar Musa spoke just days after Najib failed to make an impact in a Selangor by-election despite leading the campaign and putting up his former aide as a candidate.

Former prime minister Najib was on Wednesday slapped with three charges of money laundering in court, linked to alleged inflow of millions of dollars into his personal bank accounts from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

This is in addition to three criminal breach of trust charges and one for abuse of power that were also linked to SRC.

Mr Annuar, a former Najib loyalist, told Malaysian Insight news site yesterday: "We must continue this journey. We are not going to wait. We are not going to waste our time defending Najib."

He added that the focus must be on the party not on an individual