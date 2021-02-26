World

Umno V-P calls for Malays to unite as election approaches

Feb 26, 2021 06:00 am

PETALING JAYA: As tensions between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional continue, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called for Malays to be united as the 15th General Election (GE15) approaches.

"How can we forget what (previous government coalition) Pakatan (Harapan) has done during their leadership, where foreign investors began to pull out?

"Therefore, I want to stress how important it is for the Malays to unite in facing a challenging political world. Like it or not, GE15 is just around the corner," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

While stressing that racial diversity is a unique aspect of Malaysia, he claimed that racial diversity and Malay rights were disrupted during the previous administration.

At the same time, Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also a senior minister in the current government, said Umno must strengthen itself and ensure it is no longer divided.

"It is division that will cause the Malays to be weak and the repeat of Pakatan's 22-month administration," he said. - THE STAR

Malaysia records fewer than 2,000 infections for first time since Jan 4

