Umno votes in new chiefs for its three wings

Malaysia's largest political party Umno voted in new chiefs for its three wings yesterday.

The three-million strong party had on Saturday announced some of the results for the 191 division chiefs, with 74 of them winning uncontested.

The closely watched four-way Youth wing race was won by former deputy Islamic affairs minister, Mr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, 42.

There was a delay of several hours before the result was announced due to tallying issues involving 25 Kedah divisions.

Former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin is contesting the Umno president's post.

In the Women's wing, the winner of the three-cornered fight was Dr Noraini Ahmad, 50, who was deputy human resources minister. She replaces long-serving Women's chief Shahrizat Jalil, who is leaving politics.

Meanwhile, the new chief of the Puteri (Young Women) wing is Ms Zahida Zarik Khan, 39.

She was deputy Puteri chief in the previous term.

Umno acting president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is a candidate for the president's post, congratulated the trio yesterday in a Facebook post before the official results were announced.

He had a poster of himself with the new wing chiefs with the message: "Together, let us rise up in the name of Umno and continue to strengthen and align Umno with the hearts of Malaysians, especially the Malays".

Umno's executive secretary Ab Rauf Yusoh had on Saturday said 74 of the 191 division chiefs won uncontested.

They included former premier Najib Razak, who retained his Pekan division in Pahang; his former deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (in Bagan Datuk, Perak); and former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein (in Sembrong, Johor).

A total of 66 deputy division chiefs also won uncontested.

Analysts said the results indicated that though party members spoke about making big changes to move Umno forward as an opposition party, they might be resistant to change.

Said political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi: "The grip by division heads, who are widely known to be Mr Najib's people, is still strong.

"This makes it hard for positive changes to take place in Umno. When candidates win uncontested, it also shows they lack young talent."

Umno will pick its new president, deputy president, three vice-presidents and 25 Supreme Council members this week.