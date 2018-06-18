Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin to run for party president: Report

PETALING JAYA The leader of the youth wing of Malaysia's former ruling party Umno will be a candidate for the post of party president.

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin posted a picture of the nomination form on Instagram yesterday. "Alang-alang menyeluk pekasam, biar sampai ke pangkal lengan (If you are going to do something, you might as well go all the way)," he said in the caption.

"Let the chips fall where they may," Mr Khairy tweeted after news of his candidacy was reported by The Star.

Sources had earlier said the Umno Youth chief is in the process of submitting his nomination papers for the party polls on June 30. Yesterday was the last day for submissions, The Star reported.

The Rembau MP had earlier indicated he would be contesting the Umno vice-president's post but changed his mind.

"After thinking about the future and survival of Umno, I decided to contest the presidency because I want party members to have a choice on where Umno should go," he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Khairy will go up against Mr Razaleigh Hamzah, Mr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and four others. He is calling for Umno to return to its "original spirit" and for it be more inclusive, open, non-racist, non-sexist and responsive to the public, the Malay Mail reported.

"Open to contests. Open to criticism without fear of expulsion. Open to accepting new members without restrictions. Open to delegates who will decide who will lead Umno without the stranglehold of 'warlords'," he said.