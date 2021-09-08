UN: Basic services in Afghanistan collapsing, food, aid running out

Male and female students are now separated by a curtain at Avicenna University in Kabul, Afghanistan. PHOTO: REUTERS

GENEVA : Afghanistan is facing the collapse of basic services and food and other aid is about to run out, a United Nations (UN) aid agency said.

Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesman Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in Geneva yesterday that millions of Afghans were in need of food aid and health assistance, urging donors to give more ahead of a global aid conference for Afghanistan on Sept 13.

The agency has released a flash appeal for around US$600 million (S$800 million) to meet humanitarian needs for 11 million people for the remainder of the year amid warnings of drought and starvation.

"Basic services in Afghanistan are collapsing and food and other lifesaving aid is about to run out," he said. "We urge... donors to support this appeal fast and generously."

More than half a million people have been displaced internally this year as the Taliban has swept across the country, culminating in its seizure of the capital Kabul on Aug 15.

Despite all the mayhem, Afghan university students returned to campus - but there was a difference.

Teachers and students at universities in Kabul, Kandahar and Herat said female students were being segregated in class, taught separately or restricted to certain parts of the campus.

Ms Anjila, 21, a Kabul University undergrad, returned to find her classroom partitioned.

She said: "I really felt terrible when I entered the class...

"We are gradually going back to 20 years ago."