UN slams Brunei laws on stoning for adultery, gay sex

GENEVA The United Nations decried yesterday new "cruel and inhuman" laws set to take effect in Brunei this week that impose death by stoning for gay sex and adultery, and amputation for theft.

"I appeal to the government to stop the entry into force of this draconian new penal code, which would mark a serious setback for human rights protections for the people of Brunei if implemented," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Brunei, ruled for 51 years by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has said it will implement the new penal code starting tomorrow.

The new laws stipulate the death penalty for a number of offences, including rape, adultery, sodomy, robbery and insulting or defaming Prophet Muhammad.

It introduces public flogging as punishment for abortion as well as amputation for theft, and criminalises exposing Muslim children to the beliefs and practices of any religion besides Islam.

Ms Bachelet pointed out a wide range of UN rights experts had "expressed their concerns about the cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments contained in the penal code order".

Her comments came after politicians and celebrities, including George Clooney and Elton John, condemned the new laws and called for a boycott of hotels owned by the sultanate, including the Beverly Hills Hotel.